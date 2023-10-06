Criminal cases have been opened against "Servants of People" Kunytskyi and Dmytruk for hooliganism and causing bodily harm.

The Prosecutor General registered criminal proceedings against People’s Deputies Artem Dmytruk and Oleksandr Kunytskyi in connection with a fight in Kyiv on October 5.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to the fact of the incident that occurred between people's deputies and a citizen on October 5, 2023 in the center of Kyiv city, the Prosecutor General registered criminal proceedings," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that the legal qualification is intentional bodily injury of moderate severity, as well as hooliganism, i.e. gross violation of public order on the grounds of clear disrespect for society, accompanied by special insolence or exceptional cynicism, committed by a group of persons (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 122, Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Criminal proceedings have been combined, and the pre-trial investigation has been entrusted to the main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation," the department added.

Read more: "Servant of People" Torokhtiy is vacationing abroad during war and driving a new car worth 7 million - media. PHOTOS

It should be noted that on October 5 in Kyiv city, People's Deputies Artem Dmytruk and Oleksandr Kunytskyi fought with a person who was accused of fraudulent actions. A video was also published online. According to the deputies, they were checking the work of a fraudulent call center.