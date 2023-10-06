North Korea starts supplying artillery to Russia - media

North Korea has begun shipping artillery to Russia. It is unclear whether this is just one limited shipment or part of a larger supply.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CBS News.

"It is not yet clear whether this transfer is part of a new long-term supply chain or a more limited batch. It is also unclear what North Korea is receiving in exchange for these weapons," the article says.

North Korea's support for the Kremlin seems to have culminated in last month's summit in Russia, when Kim Jong-un travelled by train to meet Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in person.

Many expected Kim to ask Putin for money and food to prop up North Korea's economy in exchange for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as for weapons. An unnamed South Korean official expressed fears that the DPRK would receive from Russia the technology needed to make nuclear submarines and more advanced long-range missiles.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces seeing success in Bakhmut direction, Russians concentrate efforts on Kupiansk-Lyman direction, - Defense Forces