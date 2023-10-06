Russians hit Nikopol with drones and artillery, one person wounded

During the day, the Russians launched 4 kamikaze drones at Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"It was loud in Nikopol during the day. The enemy hit the city with four kamikaze drones. And he covered it three times with artillery fire," the post reads.

A 44-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. She was hospitalized.

An administrative building, an infrastructure facility and a hotel were damaged. Two private houses, several cars and a power line were damaged.

The rest of the areas were calm.

Read more: North Korea starts supplying artillery to Russia - media