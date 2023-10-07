Day in Kherson region: enemy hit residential quarters and factory, two were wounded

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, over the past day, the enemy carried out 52 attacks, firing 237 shells from mortars, artillery, "Grad" MLRS, tanks, aviation, and UAVs. The enemy fired 20 shells in the city of Kherson.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region; the territory of the plant in Kherson. Due to the Russian aggression, 2 people were injured," the report says.

See more: In morning, occupiers attacked center of Kherson, hitting residential buildings. PHOTO