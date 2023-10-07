ENG
HIMARS destroys Russian Soncep with crew and full ammunition. VIDEO

During reconnaissance, officers of the SSU Zaporizhzhia Office spotted a position of a heavy flamethrower system "Soncepyok". The enemy’s flamethrower system was supposed to strike at the positions of the Ukrainian military, which are conducting a counter-offensive in this direction. However, thanks to the coordination of the SSU and the Armed Forces artillery, the TOS-1A Soncepyok was destroyed along with its crew and full ammunition.

This is reported by the official channel of the Security Service of Ukraine, publishing a video of the destruction of the system, Censor.NET reports.

