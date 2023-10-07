Zelensky: Israel’s right to defend itself is beyond doubt

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his condolences to all those whose relatives and friends were killed in the terrorist attack on Israel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelensky's Telegram channel.

"Terrible news from Israel. My condolences to all those whose loved ones were killed in the terrorist attack.

We believe that order will be restored and terrorists will be destroyed. Terror must not be given a single chance anywhere in the world, because terror is always a crime not just against one country or its specific victims, but against humanity as such and our entire world," the Head of State noted.

According to him, no matter who uses terror, it is a crime against the world. No matter who sponsors terror, it is a crime against the world.

"The world must be united and in solidarity so that terror never tries to conquer or break lives anywhere. Israel's right to defend itself is beyond question. All the circumstances of this terrorist attack must be clarified so that the world knows and brings to justice everyone who incited the attack and helped organise it," Zelensky adds.

According to him, all Ukrainian citizens in the danger zone should carefully follow the instructions of the security forces on the ground and closely monitor the information.

"Please take care of yourself! The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and our Embassy in Israel are ready to help in any situation. An operational headquarters has been set up to assist Ukrainians in Israel. If you need help, please contact any of our diplomatic or consular missions immediately in any way that is available to you. Every life matters! We condemn every manifestation of terror," the Head of State summarised.