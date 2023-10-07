Pentagon: US will provide Israel with everything it needs to defend itself

The US Department of Defence will work to provide Israel with everything it needs to protect civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

"I am closely following developments in Israel. Our commitment to Israel's right to self-defence remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific attack on civilians.

The Department of Defence will work in the coming days to ensure that Israel has everything it needs to protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," Austin said.

