Second hit in Mykolaiv region in one day - Kim

For the second time in a day, an enemy "arrival" was recorded in Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim and Suspilne on Telegram,

"On Saturday afternoon, an air alert was declared in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions due to a missile threat.

At 16:18, the media reported repeated explosions heard in Mykolaiv.

Later, Kim wrote: "Second hit in the same place".

Earlier, he said that the hit was not in Mykolaiv, where explosions were heard the previous time, but in the region.