Kadyrov proposes to cancel elections in Russia until the end of war against Ukraine

The Kremlin-controlled head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has proposed cancelling presidential elections in Russia until the end of the war against Ukraine.

Kadyrov said this on Saturday during a rally on the occasion of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's birthday in Grozny, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

"I propose that now, when the SMO (in Russia, the war against Ukraine is called a "special military operation" - ed.) is underway, we should unanimously decide that we will have one candidate in the elections - Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Or temporarily cancel the elections, because we have no other person who could defend our country today," Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov did not specify from whom Putin should "defend the country", which has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than a year and a half.

Read more: Some Western politicians are pressuring Ukraine to hold elections despite war, - Washington Post

Russia has not declared martial law.

Putin turned 71 on 7 October.

Russian presidential elections are due in 2024. Putin has not yet officially announced his intention to run. According to the law, the 2024 presidential election in Russia must be scheduled for 8-18 December 2023.