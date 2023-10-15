ENG
Russian troops launched 3 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia

The enemy hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The military personnel of the Russian Federation carried out 3 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, 11 UAV attacks on Chervone, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Poltavaka, Novodanilivka, and Maly Shcherbaki, 4 rocket-propelled grenade attacks on Robotyne, and also hit 4 aerial bombs on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Novodarivka," says the messages

It is also noted that 154 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaypole, Malaya Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Kamiansky, Stepove, Lobkove, Plavni, and other towns and villages on the line of fire.

6 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Local residents were not injured.

