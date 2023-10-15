Russians drop 2 KABs on Kherson suburbs

Russian troops hit the suburbs of Kherson with two guided aerial bombs for the second time in a day.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The shelling of Kherson continues. Once again, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on villages in the suburbs. Fortunately, there were no casualties or destruction here," the message reads.

The head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko clarified that Russian aviation struck Kherson and its suburbs with 2 guided missiles at around 17:00.

"Information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified. Today the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on Kherson city territorial community alone," he stressed.

As a reminder, this morning Russian troops conducted an air strike on the area where a critical infrastructure facility is located in Kherson. As a result of the shelling, the city was cut off from electricity, but power was restored.