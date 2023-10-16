ENG
US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Recovery Penny Pritzker arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Recovery Penny Pritzker arrives in Kyiv on an official visit.

This was tweeted by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports.

"A very warm welcome back to Kyiv, Secretary Pritzker!" Brink said.

