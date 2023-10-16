Belarus announces inspection of combat readiness of troops

Belarus has announced another check of the combat readiness of its armed forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that as part of the combat readiness check, regular units of the mechanized formations of the Belarusian army began performing training and combat missions.

"The troops will march to the designated areas as soon as possible, with further compliance with the standards for combat training. In addition, military and special equipment will be checked with control runs, in particular across country," the Ministry of Defense of Belarus said in a statement.

The inspection will include the movement of military equipment and personnel on public roads within Minsk, Hrodna, Brest and Vitebsk regions.

