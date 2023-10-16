Occupiers shelled Nikopol with artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones

During the day on 16 October, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and the Marhanets community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the occupiers attacked the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district. They shelled one of the villages there with heavy artillery.

In the evening, the enemy also fired at Nikopol itself. They also sent two kamikaze drones to the city.

Read more: Russia is trying to form new agent network, which should cause internal split in Ukraine, - Danilov

The consequences of the attacks are being clarified. No people were injured," the statement said.

As noted, the day was calm in other areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region.