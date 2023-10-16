NATO launches large-scale nuclear deterrence exercise Steadfast Noon

On 16 October, NATO launches the annual Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercise involving 13 member states.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the NATO press service.

The Alliance notes that the Steadfast Noon exercise is "a planned training event that has been held annually for more than a decade".

As noted, up to 60 aircraft will take part in the training flights over Italy, Croatia and the Mediterranean Sea, including the latest fighter jets and US B-52 bombers, which will arrive from the United States.

The Steadfast Noon exercise involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but does not involve the use of live bombs. NATO emphasises that the manoeuvres are taking place "at least 1,000 kilometres from Russia's borders" and are "not related to current world events".

The exercises are expected to last until 26 October.

