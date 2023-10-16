In southern direction, Defense Forces destroyed three planes in week, and during past day, enemy lost 472 soldiers and 36 units of equipment, - Tarnavskyi

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, released information about Russian losses in the southern direction.

Tarnavskyi noted: "Soldiers of the Tavria OSG (operational-strategic group) in the Donetsk region have already destroyed three enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in a week.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 35 air strikes, conducted 47 combat engagements, and carried out 906 artillery attacks. Units of missile troops and artillery from the "Tavria" OSG carried out 1321 fire missions during the day.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 472 people.

36 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 4 armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), 8 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, a Su-25 aircraft, 13 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), 6 units of automotive and 1 special equipment. The enemy's ammunition depot was also destroyed."

