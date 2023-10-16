Kuleba and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani reached "concrete agreements" on civilians’ and children’s release from Russia

During a meeting with the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani discussed the return of deported Ukrainian children and civilians from Russian captivity to their homeland.

Kuleba said this on the air of the telethon on Monday, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

He singled out two "specific agreements" on which Kyiv and the OSCE will work further. He recalled that the organization, at the request of Ukraine, began to work on the topic of deported Ukrainian children and prepared a thorough report on this topic.

"And today we have agreed that based on this report, specific OSCE projects will be developed and implemented. This will help us more effectively deal with the topic of the return of Ukrainian children from Russian captivity," Kuleba explained.

The second result of the meeting with the head of the OSCE was an agreement to work on the release of civilian prisoners from Russian captivity.

"[This is-ed.] a new huge amount of work to return Ukrainian civilians, thousands of whom are now being held captive by Russia," Kuleba added.

