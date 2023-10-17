Ruscists shelled 5 districts of Kharkiv region, houses damaged

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. Over the past day, settlements of Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium regions were subjected to enemy shelling.

This was announced on the Telegram channel by the head of the Kharkiv (RMA) Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, as a result of artillery shelling of the Vovchansk city of Chuhuiv district, a veterinary hospital building and a garage were damaged.

In the Pidlyman village of Izium district, a house was damaged by shelling from MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems).

"In addition, the enemy fired at Udy of Bohodukhiv district, Veterynarne and Neskuchne of Kharkiv district, Hatyshche of Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna and Kamianka of Kupiansk district and other settlements, over the past day," the statement said.

According to the RMA, around 11:50 a.m., a man of 72 years old stepped on an explosive object in Izium City. He was hospitalized with a moderate injury.

The head of the region also informs that demining is ongoing. During the day, the State Emergency Service Pyrotechnics inspected more than 10 hectares of territory and defused 83 explosive ordnance.