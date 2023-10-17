Japan will help demining territories of Ukraine

Japan will assist Ukraine in the restoration and demining of territories liberated from the Russian occupiers. A Ukrainian-Japanese group has already been created for the exchange of experience.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

The Ministry held a meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency. As noted in the department, mined fields are the main problem of Ukrainian farmers.

In the draft state budget for 2024, UAH 2 billion has been set aside for the compensation of demining costs for agricultural entrepreneurs.

The Government of Japan has assured support and assistance to Ukraine, in particular, in the issue of humanitarian demining and restoration of the agricultural sector.

The Ministry of Agricultural Policy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan have established a Ukrainian-Japanese working group with the aim of sharing the experience of Japan's recovery for the recovery of Ukraine's agricultural sector.

Among other measures to support Ukraine, Japan is also considering the possibility of providing technologies for water purification and cyber security.