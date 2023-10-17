Occupiers are losing positions south of Bakhmut and are beginning to retreat to Bakhmut-Horlivka highway, - Defense Forces

Currently, Russian troops are losing positions south of Bakhmut and are retreating to the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway

This was reported by the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the broadcast of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyny", commenting on the situation in the Bakhmut region near Klishchiivka, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the southern direction near Bakhmut, we continue our offensive actions. Yes, the occupiers in their Z-channels are already starting to get hysterical that they have to lose their positions south of Bakhmut, that the situation there is as difficult and uncomfortable for them as possible. They begin to withdraw to the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway and are going to establish themselves there. However, they were able to mine the territory there, there are quite large mine and explosive fields, but now in some areas, we have already gone behind the railway, have gained a foothold, and continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy," the spokesman said.

At the same time, Yevlash noted that the Russians have quite powerful forces in artillery systems. In particular, in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy has more than 100 barrel artillery systems and the same number of MLRS.

Answering questions about the situation near Kurdyumivka, Yevlash informed that "the situation is tense, the enemy there is trying to counterattack, to pull up his reserves of various units - separate motorized rifle battalions and regiments, he also has paratrooper units there, he also has "Storm Z" and "Combat Army Reserve". Of course, the enemy does not want to retreat just like that, because he is driven "for meat" and forced to advance.

The spokesman reminded that if the Russians refuse to advance, they will be destroyed by their own military.