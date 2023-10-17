ENG
In south of Bakhmut, Russians have completely lost any opportunities for counteroffensive, - Biletskyi

Currently, Ukrainian troops are in a comfortable defensive position.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated in an interview with "Ukrainian Pravda" by the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Colonel Andrii Biletskyi.

He told whether the logistics of the Russian occupiers worsened after the loss of Andriivka, where the Russians lost control of the railway line.

"I would say this: it's not the logistics that have deteriorated - they have completely lost any opportunities for a counteroffensive in the south of Bakhmut. So far. Now we are in a comfortable defensive position, we control the railway track, we stand there, and have the ability to calmly repel any attacks. That is, a repetition of this campaign, relatively speaking, on Kostiantynivka - Druzhkivka in the closest configuration is impossible," Biletskyi explained.

