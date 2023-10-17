Russians have huge advantage in UAVs of highest class, - Biletskyi

The Russian occupation forces are superior to the Armed Forces in unmanned systems of the operational-tactical class.

The commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Colonel Andrii Biletskyi, said this in an interview with the UP, Censor.NET reports.

"First of all, I am talking about Orlan, because it is a big problem for us. The problem for many reasons is art correction, and various types of intelligence because it is also a complex of radio-electronic intelligence. We are not able to qualitatively jam Orlan.

It can certainly be shot down by Strila-10 and, for example, by more complex complexes such as TOR. But our air defense, as you know, has a significant deficit, especially front air defense. This UAV is a huge problem. Because during the day and at night, sometimes 11 "Orlans" can hang in the brigade lane.

What is "Hanging Orlan"? This means that your artillery is not working. This means that your attack on armored vehicles or any serious groups or platoons is impossible. This means that you cannot bring the BC to the position in any way. You cannot carry out engineering work, dig caponiers, or build dugouts. I had experience using almost all types of Western models of UAVs and "Leleky". "Orlan" is definitely more effective," he explained.

The second problem, according to Biletskyi, is "Lancet", which the Russians are actively using and for which no normal countermeasures have yet been found.

"The vast majority of artillery systems are hit by the Lancet. It's cheap, it's pretty accurate, as far as I know, they rate about a third of the sorties as successful.

What are we stronger in? This is control directly of the battle line. That is, we have a huge number of Mavics, first of all, for now. Still at the expense of volunteers. Plus, we have "Starlink", which gives us much more opportunities in this regard. But the Russians still have a huge advantage in terms of top-class drones," the commander added.

