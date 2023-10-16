Today’s drones are mostly from China, as Russian Finance Minister Siluanov publicly acknowledges for first time where they get UAVs from

As of now, virtually all of the imported drones in Russia’s possession have been imported from China.

This statement was made on 16 October by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Censor.NET reports, citing Economic Pravda.

Speaking at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, Siluanov, for the first time since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, publicly disclosed information about the source of supplies of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia.

"Today, the drones are mostly from the People's Republic of China. We are grateful to our partners. However, we need to develop our own resource base and we need to allocate money," the Russian minister said.

Watch more: Ukrainian Strila-10 air defence system. VIDEO

This statement was made in the context of the announcement of a new Russian programme to create its own drone production base.

"We are allocating additional money for drones. More than 60 billion roubles have been taken into account, (this is) money for a new national project to develop our own drone base. The goal is for 41% of all drones to be labelled 'Made in Russia' by 2025," Siluanov announced.