Ukrainian Strila-10 air defence system. VIDEO

A fragment of the combat work of the crew of the Ukrainian Strila-10 air defence system has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a successful attack on an enemy drone.

"The moment our soldiers shot down a Russian drone using the Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system," the commentary to the video reads.

drone (1648) Anti-aircraft warfare (1503) elimination (5073)
