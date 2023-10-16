Ukrainian Strila-10 air defence system. VIDEO
A fragment of the combat work of the crew of the Ukrainian Strila-10 air defence system has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a successful attack on an enemy drone.
"The moment our soldiers shot down a Russian drone using the Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system," the commentary to the video reads.
