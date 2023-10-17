ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6318 visitors online
News War
1 042 7

Ruscists shell Kherson again, hit city centre from left bank

херсон

Russian occupation forces strike again in Kherson.

This was stated by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank struck several times in the centre of Kherson! There was no information about destruction or casualties," the statement said.

The shelling is currently ongoing, and residents are urged to stay in safe places.

Read more: Attack on Ruscist airfields in Berdiansk and Luhansk: SOF destroyed 9 helicopters, air defense launcher and ammunition depot, dozens of occupiers were destroyed and wounded

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Kherson (1147)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 