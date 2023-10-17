Ruscists shell Kherson again, hit city centre from left bank
Russian occupation forces strike again in Kherson.
This was stated by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank struck several times in the centre of Kherson! There was no information about destruction or casualties," the statement said.
The shelling is currently ongoing, and residents are urged to stay in safe places.
