13 Ukrainians have been killed in Israel since start of Hamas attack, - Zelenska
Since October 7, when the terrorist group Hamas invaded Israel, 13 Ukrainians have been killed.
This was stated by the First Lady of Ukraine Elena Zelenska, who held a telephone conversation with the First Lady of Israel Mikhal Herzog, reports Censor.NET with a link to the president's website.
"As of October 17, the death of 13 citizens of Ukraine has been confirmed (the identification of the bodies continues, the data changes daily), a boy whose mother died at the hands of terrorists was wounded. The child is provided with medical and psychological assistance," the Office of the President quotes Zelenska's words.
She also clarified that 436 Ukrainian citizens have already been evacuated from Israel.
