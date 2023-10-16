Second evacuation flight with 155 citizens of Ukraine took off from Tel Aviv, - the embassy

Today, October 16, the second evacuation plane with 155 citizens of Ukraine took off from Tel Aviv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

"Today, October 16, a second evacuation flight with 155 citizens of Ukraine, including 107 women and 23 children, departed from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on a HiSky flight to Cluj (Romania). The embassy assisted compatriots with the necessary procedures and documents for departure. We continue to work on finding all possible options for the further evacuation of Ukrainian citizens," the message reads.

