Occupiers hit Kherson region with aircraft

In the morning, the Russians launched guided aerial bombs in the direction of the Beryslav district.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Three planes were used and two guided aerial bombs were fired at three populated areas," it says.

Information about the victims and destruction is being established.

