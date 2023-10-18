USA will send more than 4,000 marines to Israel, - WP

The Pentagon will send a landing force of 4,000 sailors and marines to the Israeli coast. They will be placed on warships in the event of an escalation of the conflict between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the 26th Expeditionary Unit of the Marines will be part of the group that will be placed on the ships. These marines are prepared to perform a wide range of tasks, including some special operations.

The military will arrive aboard the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall, which recently left Kuwait. A third ship in the unit, the USS Mesa Verde, was in the Mediterranean Sea and was scheduled to head for the Israeli coast, the sources said.

WP emphasizes that such a transfer reflects the fears of American officials about the possible expansion of the conflict after clashes with the Lebanese paramilitary group "Hezbollah".