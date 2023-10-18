In Melitopol, occupiers intensified population deterrence with "militias" patrols, - Fedorov

The Russian invaders have intensified patrolling of occupied Melitopol by the so-called "militias" who "hunt" for local men: they check documents and phone messages.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"In Melitopol, deterrence of people by patrols of "militias" and other security forces has been intensified," he said.

According to him, the number of patrols has increased in the city.

"Militias have also joined the deterrence of the local population, walking through parks and central streets," Fedorov added.

The mayor clarified that they pay special attention to men: they stop them on the streets, check their documents, look at their correspondence and photos on their phones.