Putin wants to visit North Korea. Now Lavrov has gone there

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Pyongyang for a two-day visit.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Russian media.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov accompanied Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on a visit to China. In Beijing, Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Now, while Putin is holding talks in Beijing, Lavrov has arrived in the DPRK.

There, he is going to discuss with his North Korean counterpart Cho Song Hui the issues of bilateral military and economic cooperation, as well as a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang.

Before that, Putin and Kim Jong-un met on 13 September in Russia, which the North Korean dictator was visiting.