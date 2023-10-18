Aircraft with "Kinzhals" will patrol Black Sea on regular basis, - Putin

Russian planes equipped with "Kinzhal" hypervelocity missiles will constantly patrol the airspace over the Black Sea.

This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax.

"This is not a threat, what I am announcing now - on my instructions, the Aerospace Forces begin to patrol on a permanent basis in the neutral zone of the airspace over the Black Sea, and our MiG-31 aircraft are armed with Kinzhal systems. They are known to have a range of more than 1,000 km at a speed of Mach 9," he said.

"I warned that this is not a threat, but we will carry out visual control, control with the help of weapons over what is happening in the Mediterranean Sea," Putin added.

