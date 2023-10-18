Ukrainian defence forces destroy Russian Su-25 in Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian defenders down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the Tauria direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Joint Press Centre of the Tauria Defence Forces.
"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost position southwest of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. An enemy Su-25 aircraft was destroyed. Also, the Tauria unit continues its offensive, having partial success south of Robotyne," the statement said.
