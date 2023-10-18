ATACMS missiles usage accelerate Ukrainian counter-offensive, - OC "South"

The use of ATACMS missiles provided by the United States will accelerate the counter-offensive.

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the South Command, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

She noted that the destruction of the enemy's capabilities in its deep rear is one of the main elements that enables the Armed Forces to take more active steps along the front line and move forward.

"Understanding that the enemy has recently intensified its aviation activity, it was clear that we needed to attack the areas that provide the enemy with its capabilities. This is what happened, and the result is obvious," said Humeniuk.

According to the spokesperson, each such missile is an opportunity to destroy the enemy, and it should be used by the military as efficiently as possible.

"No matter how many of them (missiles - ed.) there are, they will all be directed to the right place," added Humeniuk.