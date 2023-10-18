Russians shelled Nikopol four times with artillery - RMA
On Wednesday, 18 October, Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery four times.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said this on Telegram.
He noted: "In addition to the attack on Dniprovsky district, there were four artillery attacks on Nikopol. A 36-year-old man was injured. He is in a satisfactory condition. He will be treated at home. A hotel caught fire. Rescuers tamed the fire. Seven private houses and four outbuildings were also damaged.
According to the updated information, one house was destroyed and 21 were damaged as a result of the rocket attack on Obukhivka. 11 outbuildings were damaged and one was destroyed.
