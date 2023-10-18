On afternoon of October 18, occupiers shelled Pavlohrad, - RMA

On Wednesday evening, October 18, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the RMA (Regional Military Administration) Serhiy Lysak.

"Pavlohrad - explosions. All services are in their places," Lysak wrote.

Information about the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.

