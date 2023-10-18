ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6562 visitors online
News
542 5

Russian army shelled Kherson in evening, man is wounded

херсон

On the evening of October 18, the Russians shelled Kherson, a man was injured and hospitalized.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA (Municipal Military Administration) Roman Mrochko.

"There is a wounded person as a result of the recent enemy shelling of Kherson! In the evening, the Russian army struck the Korabelnyi district from the temporarily occupied left bank. As a result of hitting the house, a man was trapped under the rubble," the statement reads.

It is noted that the victim was found and taken to a medical facility.

Read more: Woman killed in night shelling in Kherson region

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Kherson (1147)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 