Russian army shelled Kherson region with aircraft and artillery: three people were injured

On October 18, the Russian army attacked Kherson region with aircraft and artillery, two men were wounded and one injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Kherson RMA (Regional Military Administration) Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian army shelled the Kherson region with aircraft and artillery. There are injured. As a result of the attack on the Ostriv microdistrict, two men aged 65 and 54 were injured. They were hospitalized with mine-explosive injuries," the message reads.

It is noted that another "hit" was in Olhivka. A 47-year-old local resident was injured there.

There were also 5 air strikes on Kozatske. The extent of the damage is under investigation.