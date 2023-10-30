Since October 10, six enemy Su-25 aircraft have already been destroyed, - spokesman of Defense Forces of Tavria direction, Shtupun

Since October 10 of this year, defenders of Ukraine have shot down six enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in the Tavria direction.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, announced this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for front-line aviation - Su-25 attack aircraft. I know that they do not feel safe. Since October 10, six Su-25s have crashed and burned," the spokesman said.

At the same time, he noted that the Su-35 and Su-34 are relatively safe because they have the ability to drop aerial bombs from afar.

"They are relatively safe because our air defense cannot get them," the spokesman said.

Read more: Avdiivka is biggest defeat of Russians, their losses since October 10 amount to 6,500 people, - Defense forces of Tavria direction

In addition, the enemy, unfortunately, has quite powerful logistics, he added.

"We disable his equipment only for a short time. Our intelligence and partisans or people who sympathize with us record all this and we destroy the enemy's equipment as much as possible. In some areas, the enemy is experiencing a shortage of ammunition. He is trying to compensate for this with air strikes," Shtupun explained.