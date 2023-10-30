ENG
Artillerymen of 55th SAB destroy column of enemy armored vehicles that is heading for an assault on positions of AFU near Avdiivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen from the 55th SAB showed a video of their combat work during the occupiers’ attempt to storm the AFU positions near Avdiivka in mid-October 2023.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the artillerymen detected and successfully attacked an enemy convoy, which included at least 15 armored vehicles with infantry.

"Powerful footage of the combat work of the soldiers of the 55th separate artillery brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich" on the enemy column of armored vehicles during the Russian attack from Krasnohorivka in the Avdiivka sector in mid-October," the video caption reads.

