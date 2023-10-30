Ukrainian musician Mykhailo Balakhtar killed in fighting for Ukraine

Ukrainian musician, drummer of the rock band "Sertsevyi napad (Heart Attack-ed.)" Mykhailo "Michael" Balakhtar died at the front.

This was reported by the members of the "Sertsevyi napad (Heart Attack-ed.)" band, Censor.NET informs.

"Our most talented drummer Michael was killed by Russian aggression. He was known by everyone to be kind, open, and sometimes endearingly naive, but purposeful and dedicated! Thank you, Misha, for all your contribution to developing Ukrainian punk rock! How many more festivals could we ignite with drive and energy. It is an unreal loss that we will have to live with. Rest in peace, Misha! Glory to the Hero!" the statement reads.

It is noted that the musician joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Mykhailo Balakhtar has a wife and child.

