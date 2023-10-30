ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12814 visitors online
News
610 0

Occupiers hit Bilozerka, wounding man

білозерка

The occupiers hit Bilozerka, Kherson region, a local resident was injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, at noon, the Russian army shelled the village with artillery. Private houses, a veterinary clinic, and vehicles were damaged.

"A 57-year-old man was wounded in the yard of his own house. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition," the report says.

See more: As result of shelling, fire broke out in one of Kherson libraries. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13511) Kherson (1172)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 