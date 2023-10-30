Occupiers hit Bilozerka, wounding man

The occupiers hit Bilozerka, Kherson region, a local resident was injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, at noon, the Russian army shelled the village with artillery. Private houses, a veterinary clinic, and vehicles were damaged.

"A 57-year-old man was wounded in the yard of his own house. He was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition," the report says.

