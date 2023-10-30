Beryslav was left without electricity, occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facility

Due to Russian shelling, Beryslav, Kherson region, was left without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility.

"We are currently determining the extent of the damage. Soon, power engineers will start working to restore electricity as soon as possible," the statement said.

