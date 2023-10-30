US, South Korea launch joint air exercises - Reuters

On Monday, October 30, the U.S. and South Korean air forces began joint exercises involving 130 military aircraft from both countries.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The annual exercise called Vigilant Defense will last 5 days, until November 3. The military will train on variants of F-35 aircraft.

It is noted that the military will "simulate round-the-clock wartime operations". The exercises are aimed at improving interoperability between the two armies in air-to-surface combat exercises, defensive air defense operations, etc.

"Through intensive training that simulates a real-world situation, we will maintain the best combat readiness to respond instantly to any provocation by the enemy and severely punish it," the South Korean military said in a statement, Reuters quoted.

Read more: US will not introduce troops into Israel or Gaza, - Vice President Harris