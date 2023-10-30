No one is going to leave Avdiivka - Ukrainian Defense Forces

Up to 40 thousand Russian occupiers and up to 300 tanks are currently concentrated in the Avdiivka sector.

This was stated by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Tauria Defence Forces, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

He answered the question whether the Defence Forces have fortified positions in case of a need to withdraw from the Avdiivka area: "No one is going to withdraw."

He noted that up to 40,000 occupants and up to 300 Russian tanks are currently concentrated in the Avdiivka area.

According to Mr. Shtupun, the number of combat engagements in the Avdiivka direction is less than in the area of Maryinka.

"The tension there has not been subsiding for quite some time. For example, yesterday the enemy's activity in the Maryinka sector was even higher than in the Avdiivka direction. Near Mariinka, 20-25 attempts to storm our positions are registered daily. At the moment, the enemy is unsuccessful, losing personnel and some equipment and retreating back. But it keeps trying to move forward again," emphasized the Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman.