Destruction of assault group of invaders near Klishchiivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Russian attack aircraft and their armored vehicles during an attempt to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, fragments of the fighting were filmed by drones and published on social networks.

"Turn your rage into a weapon" - this is the slogan of the "Liut" brigade of the National Police, whose fighters continue their daily work of destroying the enemy in the Bakhmut direction. These shots actually demonstrate how the fighters of the brigade direct their "fury" at the enemies. In the video, the destruction of a group of Russian paratroopers during their unsuccessful attempt to storm our positions near Klishchiivka," the caption to the video reads.

