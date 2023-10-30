In area of Bakhmut, Russians took active action, - Syrsky

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation are trying to stop the advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and restore the lost position.

This was reported by the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrsky in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation in the east remains difficult. The enemy does not stop trying to achieve success and attacks our positions daily. He is particularly active in the Kupyansk region, where he is trying to advance in several directions at once. In the Bakhmut area, the enemy significantly strengthened his group and switched from defense to active actions," he said.

Syrskyi noted that the Russians are trying to stop the advance of Ukrainian troops there and restore the lost position using amphibious units. It also uses assault groups from Storm Z units in certain areas.

"The enemy's actions are supported by heavy artillery and mortar fire. The use of kamikaze drones is constantly increasing. At the same time, thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of our soldiers, the enemy is suffering heavy losses and cannot achieve their goals," the commander added.

The commander also reported that he had worked with the commanders of the military units that operate in the areas where the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated, in order to quickly respond to the enemy's actions and develop effective means of combating them.

Read more: Defense forces are making progress east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, - General Staff