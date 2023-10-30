ENG
News War
Russians shelled cemetery in Kindiyka, Kherson region: Preliminary, one person killed

Russian occupation troops attacked a cemetery in Kindiyka, resulting in a preliminary death.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"After 15.00, Russian occupation forces fired on the suburbs of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank! Preliminarily, there is one wounded and one dead," the statement said.

The information is currently being clarified.

The head of the CMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that the Russians had hit a cemetery in Kindiyka. Preliminary, 1 person was killed and 1 more was injured.

A 62-year-old man was hospitalised in moderate condition. He is receiving medical assistance.

