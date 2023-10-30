Three surviving occupiers flee battlefield after attempting to storm Ukrainian positions. VIDEO

The soldiers used drones and artillery to stop the occupiers’ attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that there were at least eight occupiers in the assault group. According to the recording, only three of them managed to escape from the battlefield after the Ukrainian soldiers' attacks.

"Great footage of the 'disposal' of the Russian military moving to storm our positions by the operators of the 79th Air Assault Brigade's Perun Group attack aircraft company. We can also see the work of our artillery in repelling this attack," the commentary to the video reads.

See more: In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held. PHOTOS