Brovary bids farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region. PHOTOS

Brovary, Kyiv region, bids farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Oleksandr Fatieiev died in a battle against the occupiers, he defended Ukraine as part of the 1st Company of the 402nd Battalion of the 66th Brigade. The defender was killed near the Ploschanka settlement, Kreminna district of Luhansk region.

The soldier's father, Anatolii, who also defended Ukraine from the Russian invaders in 2014, said that in Brovary, Kyiv region bid farewell to defender was held.

Photos of the farewell to the defender were published by photographer Roman Shynkarenko.

































































Photo: Roman Shynkarenko.

Watch more: Destruction of assault group of invaders near Klishchiivka. VIDEO