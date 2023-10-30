ENG
Brovary bids farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region. PHOTOS

Brovary, Kyiv region, bids farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Oleksandr Fatieiev died in a battle against the occupiers, he defended Ukraine as part of the 1st Company of the 402nd Battalion of the 66th Brigade. The defender was killed near the Ploschanka settlement, Kreminna district of Luhansk region.

The soldier's father, Anatolii, who also defended Ukraine from the Russian invaders in 2014, said that in Brovary, Kyiv region bid farewell to defender was held.

Photos of the farewell to the defender were published by photographer Roman Shynkarenko.

In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 01
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 02
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 03
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 04
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 05
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 06
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 07
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 08
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 09
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 10
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 11
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 12
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 13
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 14
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 15
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 16
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 17
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 18
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 19
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 20
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 21
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 22
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 23
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 24
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 25
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 26
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 27
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 28
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 29
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 30
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 31
In Brovary, bid farewell to soldier Oleksandr Fatieiev, who died in battle against ruscists in Luhansk region, was held 32

Photo: Roman Shynkarenko.

